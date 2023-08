Salman Khan fans love this pink trouser and say today Bhai is in a Barbie mood.

The Bhai of Bollywood proved that pinks are not only for girls, and in this Barbie fever, he joined the trend by donning a pink trouser. Also Read - Palak Tiwari claims her mom Shweta Tiwari gets all the OTPs for expenses on her cards; netizens refuse to believe, 'Ye thodha zyaada hogaya’