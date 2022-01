Salman Khan

Successful people can be a superstitious bunch, more so than regular folk, and our Bollywood stars are no different, beginning with Salman Khan. Bhaijaan hasmyriad idiosyncrasies about his, but among them all, the one that takes one of the prime positions in his life has got to be never being spotted without his signature blue-stoned bracelet. Ever wondered though how Bhai got that signature bracelet of his and why he's never spotted without it. Well, according to the superstar himself the blue stone on the bracelet, which is called firoza – apparently there are only two such living stones – wards off any negativity coming onto you by absorbing it, developing veins and then cracking. Salman is presently wearing his seventh such stone on the bracelet.