Image credit: Google

Salman Khan – Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali

Recently, it was revealed that Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the big screens on Eid 2023. Well, it is still 2022 going on and with uncertainty of the pandemic, the filmmakers are announcing the release date of their films. While 2022 is full with Big Bollywood films ready to release in theatres, already a few Holiday weekends of 2023 are already booked by filmmaker. Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release in theatres on Eid 2023, and there are many other films slated to release on Holiday weekends next year. Check out the list below…