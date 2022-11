Salman Khan heroines – blast from the past

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has romanced a bevy of beauties across generations, such has been the longevity of his super-stardom. While some of these heroines went on to have very successful onscreen careers themselves, with many of them still being relevant, a few never really made it while a few others have taken somewhat of a backseat now even after making it. So, lets on focus on some of these Salman Khan heroines from the past like Mamta Kulkarni, Bhumika Chawla, Sneha Ullal and more, and check out how they look now and what they’re up to…