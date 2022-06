Salman Khan's behaviour at IIFA 2022

Social media is more of a curse than boon for Bollywood celebrities. Every day there are celebrities who get trolled on social media. Haters drop nasty comments and spreading the negative energy. The latest target of trolls was Salman Khan. An alleged video of him joking with Siddharth Kannan had made its way to the internet and netizens termed him 'arrogant and rude'.