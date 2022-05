Bollywood movies you probably don’t know were South remakes

The debate over Bollywood taking the easy route and remaking hit South movies has been raging on since the past decade or so, with more on more Hindi films looking toward Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies for inspiration. However, the trend of remaking South films into Bollywood has been happening since long before right from the early 90s albeit not with such propensity and definitely them not being frame-to-frame, word-for-word remakes. Check out films like Tere Naam, Garam Masala, Raja Babu which were South remake, but forged their own identity…