Image credit: YouTube

Chaalbaaz In London

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chaalbaaz In London has been put on hold. A source told the portal, “Blame the pandemic for it. Right now, there is too much uncertainty about the future of mid-sized films and a lot of projects have gone back to the drawing board. While every stakeholder is excited about Chaalbaaz in London, it’s not financially feasible to commence shoot for the film given the times that we are in. The revenue models from theatrical are varied depending on covid scenario, whereas OTT platforms too won’t offer big amount to a masala film like Chaalbaaz in London.”