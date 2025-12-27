Salman Khan’s VIRAL fitness routine: How does Bollywood’s Bhaijaan start his day?

1/8





Salman Khan’s fitness is built on years of discipline “Bhaijaan” of bollywood, Salman Khan has been ruling over the hearts of people for decades. His muscular body and physique has been a source of inspiration for many. Here’s the secret behind the actor’s looks.

His trainer reveals the secret behind his powerful physique Salman’s trainer who has been a part of his fitness journey for over 20 years, Rakkesh R Uddiyar, shared some insights about his workout. Rakkesh explained that Salman Khan followed an old-school bodybuilding routine called the giant set, where he performed around 10 different chest exercise variations like inclines, push-ups, and flys. He said Salman moved from one exercise to the next without stopping, taking rest only while walking between exercises, making it a very intense HIIT-style workout with no breaks. He also mentioned that Salman did not focus on heavy weightlifting but on volume training, and drank water in between.

Salman follows an old-school giant set workout Salman’s trainer explained that walking from one exercise to another, which takes about 30 seconds, is fundamentally enough rest. He added that HIIT makes you sweat, tires you out faster, and burns more calories in a shorter time. Rakkesh also said that Salman believes workouts should be completed within 45 minutes to one hour, which he considers scientifically correct.

Salman Khan’s consistency The Kick actor is described as very consistent, usually working out six days a week and taking one day off, while still prioritising weight training even on days filled with action scenes or heavy dancing. Rakkesh explained that Salman Khan has been training for the last 30 to 40 years, understands his body well, and listens to it carefully. He said Salman trains aggressively when a body shot is required and takes it easy when needed, adjusting his routine based on how his body feels.

Salman Khan’s day starts with… The Dabangg star begins his day with cardio immediately after waking up. His weight training is completed whenever he finds time, whether before, after, or even during a shoot, but it has to be done. According to Rakkesh, Salman does not go to sleep without completing both weight training and cardio.

Salman Khan’s diet The Andaz Apna Apna star follows a simple but effective diet and prefers only home-cooked food made by his mother, Salma Khan. Rakkesh explained that Salman insists on eating ghar ka khana and refuses outside food, choosing only what his mother prepares. He added that Salman’s meals are balanced, starting the day with porridge, eggs, and fruits, and eating home-cooked fish or chicken in the afternoon.

Salman Khan’s food preference Salman is careful about his food choices and prefers smaller portions of rice with more vegetables, while giving priority to salads. Rakkesh explained that when preparing for an action scene, Salman reduces his food intake about two months in advance and returns to his normal diet once the shoot is done. He added that there is no strict diet plan, as Salman simply focuses on healthy eating.

