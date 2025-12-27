Salman Khan's VIRAL photos with MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Maniesh Paul, from Birthday bash prove…

Salman Khan turns 60
The superstar turned 60 on December 27. The actor held a birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse. The event featured close family and friends from the industry, making it a memorable occasion for all those in attendance.
From MS Dhoni to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrities who attended the birthday bash of Salman Khan. They have also clicked pictures with the star. These photos prove his real bond with popular faces from the showbiz industry.
Shera wrote, Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan. I’ve walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence. That’s why you’re not just a star you’re the biggest Superstar. Because of you, I’ve earned so much love nd respect and an identity I’m truly proud of. May God bless you with all the happiness, success and the best of health, always. Aap salamat rahein, Maalik.”
Maniesh wished Salman on his birthday. He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan bhaijaaaaan!!!?? Thank you for all the love and warmth you showed us with!!! Love you bhai.”
Like every year, this time too, former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash. He was spotted clicking a picture with the star.
The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Very warm and happy birthday bash with all loved ones Wishing SK many more of happy healthy meaningful years ahead. Much love to all lovely lively loving talented people who surround him.” She was seen clicking picture with superstar.
The actress was clicking a picture with Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. The renowned lyricist was donning a Christmas cap for the birthday party.
The star was seen enjoying the birthday party of Salman Khan. Aditya was seen enjoying the party with his friends.
