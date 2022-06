Image credit: Instagram

South remakes that set cash registers ringing for Bollywood

With the roaring box office success of south films such as RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, South film industry has dominated Bollywood in the post-pandemic phase. While many big tickets Bollywood movies are failing to attract the audience into theatres, let's take a look at some of the Hindi remakes of south films such as Salman Khan's Wanted, Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aamir Khan's Ghajini and more that set the cash registers ringing for Bollywood.