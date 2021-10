Image credit: Instagram

Drug racket

Mamta, who is said to have married drug lord Vicky Goswami had earlier come under the scanner of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) when Vicky was arrested by the enforcement agency back in 2016. She was also tagged as wanted by the DEA. The case involved a drug bust of 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine by Thane police. The substance was said to be worth Rs 2,000 crore in the international market. The police probe had revealed the seized substance was to be used to make methamphetamine. However, she approached the Bombay High Court in 2019 to strike down the case against her. In her plea, she mentioned that the police had no solid ground for citing her involvement in the drug racket and that she was named just because she had cordial relations with co-accused Vicky Goswami. She had also requested the court to de-freeze her bank accounts and FDs and de-seal two of her flats in Mumbai's Andheri, a plea which was later rejected by the court, earlier this year.