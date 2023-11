Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sam Bahadur special screening: Bollywood celebs attend the movie night

Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sam Bahadur is going to release in cinemas on 1st December. And a celeb special screening was conducted tonight in Juhu PVR. Many celebs joined Vicky Kaushal for the movie night. Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and more celebs joined Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal to watch his movie. Let's have a look at who all joined Vicky for the movie night.