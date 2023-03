Sam Bahadur wrap up bash

It’s a wrap for Sam Bahadur. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is one of the most promising movies featuring National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal. It is an autobiographical drama about one of India's greatest war heroes Sam Manekshaw. The shooting was completed and the team celebrated it with a wrap up bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The party was attended by director Meghna, lead star cast Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.