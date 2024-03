Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on taking a break from acting; calls it the hardest decision of her life

In an interview with Femina India, Samatha Ruth Prabhu opened up on the hardest yet the best decisions of her life. Due to Myositis, Sam had to take a break. The actress opened up about having episodes of self-loathing and talked about lacking confidence. Being a person who has always strived for growth she understood the root cause of her insecurities and self-loathing. She got the heal them once she addressed them. Samantha feels it is not the successes but the failures that define one as a person. Samantha cannot wait to get back into action. Well, apart from Sam, there are many who took a break from the industry or quit it altogether. Let's have a look at the same...