Samantha Ruth Prabhu is living it up and how

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is living it up in Goa right now. The actress who announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya in October is right now in Goa. From clubbing to chilling by the beach, she is enjoying the tropical paradise to the hilt. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava is a super hit one on YouTube. The actress is enjoying her singlehood to the fullest. She revealed how she undertook a trip to Char Dham to get some peace of mind after the turmoil in her personal space. It is evident that she is moving on very strongly. We are sure everyone who is out of a breakup can take a tip or two from her…