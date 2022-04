Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dealt with rumours like a badass

Samantha is not someone who will get bogged down by the rumours and negativity. Post her split with Naga Chaitanya, there were many rumours that made it to the headline but she dealt with all of them like a true boss. In one of the notes hitting back at trolls, she had written, 'Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But, I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.'