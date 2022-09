Image credit: Google

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Yashoda, Shaankuntalam and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names down South. She has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. The actress has some interesting films lined up like Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. Reportedly, she will also be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a horror-comedy, and had Indian version of the web series Citadel in her kitty. Clearly, Samantha is in demand.