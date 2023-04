Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fans have unique ways of showcasing their love. From fans gathering outside Mannat to performing pujas in temples for the well-being of Rajinikanth - we have all seen the deewanapan of fans. It comes as no surprise that fans have even built temples in the name of their favorite stars. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the recent one who has been added to this list. On the actress' 36th birthday, a fan made a temple of her in Andhra Pradesh. Picture of the statue is all over social media. Here's looking at other top actors who are also on this list.