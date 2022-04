Summer fashion ft. Bollywood divas!

Summer is here and it is time to nicely pack all your denim jackets, pullovers, and more and dump them in the attic. It is also time to bring out the easy breezy outfits that will let you breathe and survive through the blazing heat. And if at all you are facing some problem while dressing up for Summer, fret not! We are here to your rescue. Here's some inspiration on how to stay stylish, classy and comfortable this Summer ft. Bollywood divas. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and more have dished out several fashionable stints that appear to be simply apt this Summer.