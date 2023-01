Samantha Ruth Prabhu's savage reply on 'lost charm' is winning accolades

Samantha made an appearance at the Shaakuntalam trailer launch in Hyderabad and stunned her fans with strength and courage, she was back after fighting with Myositis for months now and is hailed as a queen, but one troll sympathies her and said that he has lost her charm to whom Sam replied back and wrote, I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow