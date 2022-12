Image credit: Instagram

Most Popular South Indian Actress (Telugu)

South Indian Actresses have become a rage and not just in India but also across the globe. Today, we will be having a look at the popularity ranking of some of the Telugu actresses for the month of November. The list has been released by Ormax Media and fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna and other actresses would be happy to know that their fave actress has made it to the TOP 10 of the most popular female stars (Telugu) list.