Samantha Ruth Prabhu preps for Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with The Family Man creator Raj & DK for the upcoming web series Citadel. It is a spin-off of the Russo Brother's American science fiction series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra. Samantha is roped in to play the lead role alongside Varun Dhawan and will be seen performing high-octane action scenes. Samantha underwent an autoimmune disease called myositis yet she didn’t give up and fought against all odds giving inspiration every day.