Here's how much celebs charge for a post on social media will leave you shocked

Social media is evolving and how? The world is full of influencers and now even celebrities are on the list. Several celebs charge a bomb for sharing a post on their social media. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and more; here is a list of celebs who are making money from sponsored social media post.