Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru to Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal: Celebrities who TIED the knot in 2025

Darshan Raval – Dharal Surelia In January, Darshan Raval married his best friend Dharal Surelia and made her his life partner. Darshan surprised fans by sharing wedding photos on social media.

Aadar Jain – Alekha Advani Aadar Jain, who belongs to the Kapoor family, married Alekha Advani through two ceremonies. The couple first had a Christian wedding in Goa on February 12, followed by a Hindu wedding with traditional rituals in Mumbai on February 21.

Prateik Babbar – Priya Banerjee Actor Prateik Babbar, son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, tied the knot in February. He married his girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) at his mother Smita Patil’s home in Mumbai. His father Raj Babbar did not attend the wedding.

Prajakta Koli – Vrishank Khanal This year, YouTuber-turned-actress Prajakta Koli also got married. On February 25, she wed her long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, a Nepalese lawyer, in a private ceremony in Karjat. After 13 years of dating, the couple decided to take the next step. The wedding reflected a blend of Indian and Nepali cultures.

Hina Khan – Rocky Jaiswal Popular television actress Hina Khan had a registered marriage with Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 in Mumbai. For the occasion, Hina wore a special saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She shared the wedding photos on social media to inform her fans.

Akhil Akkineni – Zainab South film superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee on June 6 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Several film industry celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds.

Avika Gor – Milind Chandwani ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame actress Avika Gor married her boyfriend Milind Chandwani on September 30. The wedding was held according to Hindu traditions on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, and included rituals such as haldi, mehendi, and other ceremonies.

