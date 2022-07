Samantha Ruth Prabhu

With the stupendous success of recent South films, the actors have received pan-Indian recognition. In fact, they are now famous across the globe. And much to the delight of their fans, many South Indian actors are going to soon venture into Bollywood. It was recently that Taapsee Pannu confirmed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bollywood venture. She will be headling the project which will be produced by Taapsee. The details of the project are yet to be revealed.