TOP 10 Prettiest South Indian Actresses

Pan-India films or not, gorgeous South Indian actresses have always been the talk of the town globally. Their acting chops, amazing looks, their desi-ness and more have always reached out far and wide. Today, we will be having a look at the prettiest South Indian actresses in the country. A lot of names are not on the list but that doesn't make them any less pretty. Here are 10 names that keep buzzing every now and then, from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Fidaa beauty Sai Pallavi, Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna and more are on the list.