Celebs who found true love in their dusri and teesri shaadi

Well, someone has rightly said that love happens to anyone at any time. Celebs have always managed to grab attention, especially for their dating, break-up, love affairs, marriage, and divorce news. Do you know a few celebs have married twice or thrice? From Saif Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt and more celebs who are happy with their second or third marriage.