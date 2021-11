Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While Samantha and Naga Chaitanya appeared together in Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, the romance between them blossomed during the shooting of 2014's Autonagar Surya. The duo had a dreamy wedding in 2017 and nearly after 4 years, they announced their separation. Samantha shared the news with an official statement that read: “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”