Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling the south film industry for more than a decade. The actress has impressed one and all with her performances, and has also proved her mettle as a star. She is now slow and steadily is also making a mark in the Hindi sector. Well, there’s no doubt that Sam is one of the best actresses we have in the industry, but do you know she is highly qualified as well? Samantha has a degree in commerce. She studied at Stella Maris College, Chennai.