Amitabh Bachchan

The actor reportedly feels that he was reborn on August 2, 1982. This was because an emergency surgery was done on him after he suffered splenic rupture due to a major accident on sets of Coolie. The actor had gone into coma due to the injury. Shortly after the incident, he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis which is a muscle dysfunctional disorder. He was treated with therapy for the same.