Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a sweaty picture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who showcased her sensuous avatar in Oo Antava song in Ally Arjun starrer Pushpa, has dropped a sweaty picture from her latest photoshoot. She is seen showing off her toned midriff while donning a black bikini top with matching bottoms. So without much ado, let's take a look at some more steamy pics of Samantha that will make you go 'Ufff.'