Image credit: Instagram

Pooja Hegde

South Indian actresses are sexy and they know it. Fashion runs in their veins and almost every diva now has a team of stylists that pick and choose the best outfits as per their needs. The divas have no qualms going bold too. Pooja Hegde is one such South actress who dishes out some of the most sizzling looks. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slit gowns, she knows how to dress to impress.