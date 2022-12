Anushka Shetty

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty has dominated Telugu and Tamil films with her pefrct acting chops. She is reportedly one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. Anushka has rceeived several awards for her hard work and dedication. Sje is multi-linguist and she is fluent in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages. She is also a certified yoga instructor.