Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone shocked as she revealed that she suffers from Polymorphous Light Eruption and Myositis. The actress is undergoing severe treatment abroad and her parents are taking care of her. The actress seems to have taken a break from her shooting schedule and is on the path to recovery. Also Read - After Samantha Ruth Prabhu another South Indian actress diagnosed with Fibromyalgia