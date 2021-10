Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 3 tattoos that have a special Naga Chaitanya connect

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya would have been celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today had they not decided to part ways with each other. The estranged couple recently announced their separation on social media leaving ChaySam fans sad and heartbroken. It took nearly 8 years for Samantha and Naga to make their relationship official and culminating their long courtship into marriage. In fact, Samantha was so madly in love with Naga that she made 3 tattoos on her body, all having a special Naga Chaitanya connect. Take a look.