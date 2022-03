Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - The Power Women

In a social media post, Samantha wrote, 'Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person.'