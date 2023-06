Super Delux

Several South Indian movies like RRR, KGF, Dear Comrade, Jersey, Vikram Vedha and more have gained pan-India popularity. On the other hand, there are several movies that are underrated. Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is a dark comedy neo-noir drama that incorporates various stories. The movie deals with sexuality, gender identity, and social expectations. The movie streaming on Netflix also features superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Ramya Krishnan. Just like Super Delux, there are more South Indian movies that deserve more recognition.