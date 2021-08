Image credit: Aashita Singh Instagram

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new lookalike

Well, they are not wrong when they saw we have quite a few people in the world who look just like us. It’s just that we might not have met them yet. But it’s different when it come to celebs. Since they are popular, their lookalikes are easily found. Take Aishawarya for example. A new looking of the actress is becoming an internet sensation. Her name is Aashita Singh.