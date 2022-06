Image credit: Instagram

How top Hindi movies fared on opening day at box office

This year so far has clearly belonged to Hindi-dubbed films with KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crore), followed by Dr Strange in Multiverse of Madness (Rs 28.35 crore) and RRR (Rs 20.07 crore), eating the biggest slices of the cake. So without much ado, let's take a look at how Hindi films such as Samrat Prithviraj, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among more have fared on opening day at the box office.