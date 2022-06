Samrat Prithviraj Box office: Akshay Kumar gets lowest opening in recent times

As per trade reports, the movie has made close to Rs 11 crores on day one. Samrat Prithviraj which is about the love story of the Rajput ruler and Sanyogita (Manushi Chhillar) is a love story cum historical. The opening figures are one of the lowest for Khiladi Kumar.