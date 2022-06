Image credit: Google

Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram, Major reviews

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Adivi Sesh starrer Major; all three films are slated to release on 3rd June 2022. Interestingly, all the movie are a pan-India release as they will be hitting the big screens in multiple languages. We are sure moviegoers are excited to know which film is good and which film is bad. So, the first review of all the three movies is out. Umair Sandhu, who is a member of overseas censor board, has watched all the three films and he has reviewed it.