Image credit: Instagram

Smart Jodi comes to an end

The reality show Smart Jodi that aired on Star Plus has come to an end. Ankita Lokhande and her hubby Vicky Jain picked up the trophy of the first season of the show. The actress who tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend not very long ago was the happiest as her name was announced as the winner of the show. They won Rs 25 lakh too along with the trophy. However, it seems not many are happy with their big win.