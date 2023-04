Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan end their war at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash

It was the most memorable night when Baba Siddique turned cupid between both the Khans and ended their Khan war by inviting both of them to his Iftaar bash together, and today their bond is stronger than before. Also Read - Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Pregnant Sana Khan struggles to walk; netizens target husband Anas Saiyad [Watch Video]