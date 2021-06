Resplendent bride-to-be

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi will be tying the knot in a couple of days. Pictures from the Divya Drishti actress’ mehendi have gone viral on social media. Adhvik Mahajan, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and Nyra Banerjee were some of the guests at the mehendi function. She wore a green lehenga with statement jewellery. Her hair was done in a fishtail braid. It seems the couple do not like fancy weddings. Keeping the pandemic in mind, it will be a small intimate affair. Here are some pics…