Sangeeta Bijlani looks ravishing at 63

90s was a glorious and glamour filled time for Bollywood. And thanks to OTT, many actors and actresses are making a comeback. Recently, Sangeeta Bijlani drew everyone's attention with her glamorous look. She attended an event wearing a plunging neckline gown and left everyone stunned. Many could not stop swooning over her beauty. Even at the age of 63, she looked ravishing as ever. On that note, here's looking at then and now pictures of Bollywood divas from the 90s that will leave your jaws dropped.