Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik was not present

Sania Mirza's farewell dinner was held at a five star in Hyderabad. We can see her son Izhaan Malik on the red carpet. Shoaib Malik was not to be seen. It is being said that they are living apart though they have not divorced. He did wish her on her birthday. MC Stan performed at the last match. Dulquer Salmaan came to watch it. A number of Bollywood celebs were there for the dinner. Besties Farah Khan, Ananya Birla and Huma Qureshi made it.