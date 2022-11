Image credit: Instagram

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's split

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are currently ruling the headlines because of their alleged divorce. Reportedly, their close friend confirmed that they are officially divorced. Though the stars have maintained complete silence on the same, speculations are being made about the cause behind their split. Some reports suggested that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania Mirza and that led to their split. Amidst this, Shoaib's pictures with model Ayesha Omar have gone viral.