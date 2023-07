Sanjay Dutt was extremely controlling towards his late wife, Richa Sharma, reportedly.

In his biography by Yasser Usman, the actor reportedly confirmed that he didn't like his late wife to be exposed much in the media and kept her to himself. I am very possessive about her. She is mine, and I don't like her to expose herself on screen. He has even asked her to discontinue working in films.