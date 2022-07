Sanjay Dutt own luxury Rolls Royce Ghost

Sanjay Dutt is known for his collection of cars and bikes. He owns a collection of cars and bikes. He had gifted a Rolls Royce Ghost to his wife, Maanyata Dutt after she gave birth to their twins, Iqra and Shahraan. Reportedly, the proof id the Rolls Royce Ghost is Rs. 3 crores. Sanjay Dutt also owns a Ferrari 599 GTB that comes reportedly at the price of Rs 1.5 crores to Rs 3.5 crores.