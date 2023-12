Trishala Dutt has a beautiful smile

Trishala Dutt is the eldest daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. The star kid is often seen flaunting her toned body and looks lovely now. Trishala has left everyone mesmerized by her amazing body transformation.